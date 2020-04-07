Gambia: 16 COVID-19 Suspects Test Negative

6 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

The acting director of Health Services at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Mustapha Bittaye, on Saturday told the press that a total of 16 new samples for suspected covid-19 were taken and tested on Friday but all proved negative.

He said the results included the repeated test of the probable case, adding there is no more probable case in the country.

The Gambia registered four coronavirus cases with one death, two complete recoveries and one active case.

He continued that 116 individuals completed their 14-day mandatory quarantine and they were discharged, leaving 162 people who are yet to complete their quarantine period.

"Five foreign nationals who recently came into the country were apprehended and placed under quarantine. All the four confirmed cases were imported and there is yet to be any evidence of the local transmission."

"At least 129 laboratory tests have been conducted and we have seen a significant reduction in the volumes of calls compared to the previous days."

Dr. Bittaye appealed to the public to continue playing a part by reporting any suspected cases through the toll free number 1025 and also follow the preventive measures.

He urged people to remain calm and vigilant, saying everybody has a role to play "and together we can sustain and combat the disease."

