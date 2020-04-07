Gambia: Senegalese Community Donates to WCR COVID-19 Taskforce Committee

6 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Fatou B Cham

Senegalese Community in Brikama has donated D10,000 to West Coast Region Covid-19 Taskforce at a presentation held at the regional governor's office in Brikama on Friday.

Speaking at the presentation, Vice President Gora Jah said the token was meant to support the taskforce committee in their sensitisation of communities within the region on the global health-threatening disease, covid-19.

"We made the donation to strengthen the relationship between Senegal and The Gambia and we as a community is also part of The Gambia hence, we are living in the country," he said.

Governor Bakary K. Sanyang said the Senegalese community has been contributing their part in the development of the region since inception, noting that whenever a need arises in the region, the Senegalese community always gives support to show the strong relationship between Senegal and Gambia.

He urged the general public to observe the presidential declaration on the ban of public gathering in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Deputy Governor Musa B. Susso said the donation has described a real commitment between The Gambia and Senegal. "This demonstrates that we are not fighting this disease alone, and it shows that Gambia and Senegal are all one family," he said.

Mr. Susso called Gambian's living in Senegal to also follow the foot-steps of the Senegalese community living in The Gambia in doing things in Senegal to cement the relationship between the two countries.

