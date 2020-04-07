Gambia: Bully Mobile Shop Donates Bags of Rice to Disadvantaged Communities in WCR to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

Ebrima Jallow, proprietor of Bully Mobile Shop in Brikama, through former Suba ward councilor Lamin Jammeh K. Sanneh alias Badi Badi, Saturday donated 18 bags of 25kg rice to disadvantaged communities and the physically challenged in the West Coast Region as part of his contribution to complement government's efforts in the fight against covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a brief ceremony held at Brikama Jamisa, Lamin Jammeh K. Sanneh said he hopes that the food items will support the beneficiaries to stay home during state of emergency and control the spread of the virus.

According to him, most of the supports are focus on providing hand washing containers and sanitizers, saying as a member of the community, he deemed it necessary to support people who find it difficult to earn a living due to the lockdown.

He stressed the need for people to pay heed to the World Health Organisation's guidelines and Ministry of Health by practicing regular hand washing and avoid hand shaking.

Alagie Karamo Suwareh, an imam at Brikama Jamisa said Islamic religion calls for understanding, peace and harmony among the Muslims Ummah and humanity in general, saying coronavirus brought difficult times on everyone but with a little help from kind individuals and institutions can make a big difference.

Kaddy Samai Sanneh and Mariama Cham, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, commended the donor, noting that it would supplement household food security. They said this is the time to provide humanitarian assistance to families in the form of food items.