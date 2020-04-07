Gambia: Saama Kamma Kafo Donates Sanitary Materials to Brikama Fire and Rescue Services

Saama Kamma Kafoo, a youth-led humanitarian organisation in Brikama, Saturday donated detergent to Brikama Fire and Rescue Services.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, vice chairperson of the Kafo, Umar Fatty said the gesture is in recognition of the tremendous work that the fire and rescue services are doing in saving life and properties with limited resources.

He explained that the Kafo comprises of members from Brikama and the Diaspora and as young people they deemed it necessary to contribute their quota in the fight against coronavirus by supporting those at the front line to be safe at work.

The Brikama Fire and Rescue Services Station Officer Muhammed Drammeh, thanked the group for their timely support for complementing government's efforts in their efforts to curb the spread. He noted that the gesture will help their men and women in uniform to always wash their hands not only in their homes but at their working place.