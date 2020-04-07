Liberia: SIBM Service Liberia Donates to West Point

To curtail the wide spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19 in Liberia, SIMS Service Liberia (SIBM) Inc. , a Liberian - based organization has donated food and assorted items to the township of West Point and two other communities in support of government's COVID - 19 relief efforts.

According to the local NGO, the donation comes at a time many pregnant women, baby mothers and orphanages are faced with the challenge of feeding the children during this crisis.Making the donation over the weekend in West Point, Ms. Jarzoe Vivian Bhatti, Chief Executive Officer of the organization said SIBM Service Liberia saw it fit to partner with underprivileged kids including pregnant women and baby mothers concerned in order to provide food for them.

Considering the nature of the pandemic, there are many families that are going through difficulties and orphanages are among the most vulnerable.

According to her, his organization's intervention is to bring some relief by providing them some food during this crisis.

Items donated in the various communities include 50 bags of Rice, 6 cartons of tide soap and Clorox, and 3 buckets among others.According to her, SIBM Service Liberia is a nonprofit organization that she established in 2014 prior to the entry of the deadly Ebola virus disease.

She notes that they carried on awareness and donated food and non-food items across various districts within Montserrado, adding that her farsightedness and the passion she has in everything she does has prompted her to establish the organization.

Meanwhile, the SIBM Service CEO cautions citizens to continue to observe the measures being put in place by health authorities, saying this is not the time to deny that this disease is real.

Receiving the donation, the Commissioner of the Township of West Point, Mr. William C. Wea thanks Ms. Bhatti for the donation, saying it is timely.

According to Mr. Wea, this is the most difficult time in the life of the people of West Point and Liberia at large, adding that the donation came at a time the township is overwhelmed.