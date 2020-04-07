Liberia: Embassies Ordered Closed

6 April 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lewis S. Teh And Winston W. Parley

The Liberian Government has ordered all its embassies to close as the deadly novel coronavirus ravage the world leaving many countries to put in place lock down measures to curb the virus.

Liberia's Foreign Minister Gbehzohngar Milton Findley told a local radio station that the order is meant to curtail to spread of COVID-19 here.

"At this point the world is at a very critical juncture and we can't afford to risk the lives of our citizens in foreign land," he says.

As at Monday, 6 April, Liberia had 14 confirmed coronavirus cases with three deaths and three recovery so far. Health officials here say they are making frantic efforts to curtail the spread of this virus.

Minister Findley explains that the government made the pronouncement to close all its embassies around the world about three weeks ago, adding that the embassies in Japan and China have since closed.

"And we are aware of the chaos this virus is causing to top countries around the world, it's against this backdrop that we have ordered all of our foreign diplomats to work from home and continue to work with their respective countries of assignment," he explains further.

Minister Findley discloses that a chartroom has also been setup for every diplomat outside of Liberia where they will discuss issues relative to their workings, and to put the government on track on issues of national concern especially relating to the progress that are made in tackling the virus.

The Liberian Foreign Minister who had gone to distribute anti - coronavirus materials to citizens in Grand Bassa says the distribution was intended to create awareness in the county on the importance of the virus.

"We thought to carry out these distributions and to sensitize our people on the danger of this virus and to tell them that corona is real and no one should doubt the existence of this virus," he says.

Mr. Findley suggests that creating doubt in the mind will put people at risk and hinder the government's fight in the prevention of the virus.

Meanwhile, Heath Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah told a regular press briefing Monday, 6 April in Monrovia that there are a total of 14 confirmed coronavirus cases here with three deaths and three recoveries.

She says health workers are making frantic efforts in getting all of the contacts, saying government still wants to appeal to the people to continue to abide by the health measures put in place to help stop a wide spread of this virus.

