Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Expands Network More Rural Towns and Villages

Liberia's GSM giant Lonestar Cell MTN announced Monday that the company is continuing its expansion project as it move to cover more rural towns and villages here.

The company said it believes that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. "That's why the company is expanding its network to reach the most remote towns and villages across Liberia," Lonestar Cell MTN aid in a release Monday.

So far, about hundred and four (104) communities have been connected to the MTN network with new sites launched across 10 counties (Grand Cape Mount, Nimba, Bong, Gbarpolu, Maryland, River Gee, Sinoe, Lofa, Grand Gedeh).

More than 338,000 people in these communities, which were not previously covered by any networks, can now make calls and send texts messages for the first time. The installation of these new sites means that customers no longer travel longer distances to search for a signal.

"This is part of the significant investment Lonestar Cell MTN is making to improve the experience for its customers and deliver reliable data and high-quality voice calls across Liberia," Lonestar MTN release noted.

Commenting on the new sites, Lonestar Cell MTN's Chief Executive Officer, UcheOfodile said, "We have set a challenge for ourselves to lead the delivery of a bold, new digital world in Liberia. Our continued network expansion is our way of ensuring that in the most remote parts of Liberia, people can now connect to their families and loved ones using the MTN network. The communities we have connected so far are just the start. We will continue to connect more communities as we go along. We are Liberia's brightest network and our customers, who we consider our Y'ellofamily, can rely on us to always provide quality and affordable telecommunications services everywhere they go."

Ensuring that people across Liberia are connected to the world is just one of the ways Lonestar Cell MTN is working to be #good in Liberia.

About Lonestar Cell MTN/MTN Liberia

Lonestar Cell MTN/MTN Liberia, Liberia's leading telecommunications provider, was founded in 2001. We are a technology-based company with a focus on winning in everything we do while demonstrating consistency in innovation to meet our unique customer needs. We are a subsidiary of MTN, a leading international telecommunications groups operating in 21 countries across Africa and the Middle East. Engineers installing a site in Kpahn Town, Sinoe County