Liberia: Nwabudike Is Finished!

Court and Immigration officials here have certified that self-proclaimed Naturalized Liberian, Nigerian national, Cllr. A. Ndubusi Nwabudike is not a naturalized Liberian as he has claimed to land several prominent jobs in the George Weah led Government.

Cllr. Nwabudike was first appointed as head of the Governance Commission before being appointed to head the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission in less than two years.

His claims of being a naturalized Liberian was challenged at the Liberian Senate during a confirmation hearing following his nomination by President Weah to head the National Elections Commission or NEC as chair.

The learned counselor told Senators on Monday March 30, that he naturalized as a Liberian in 1982 at the age of 16, arguing that he was accompanied by an adult, something the country's alien and naturalization law does not allowed-an applicant must be 21.

He submitted a photocopy of what he claimed was his naturalization certificate but with no resident permit number. Every naturalized citizen must first obtain a resident permit and must have stayed in the country for 7 years before applying for a citizenship.

Now, documents obtained and shared by Talk show Host Henry P. Costa from the Criminal Court B indicate that there is no record whatsoever to prove that he did naturalized in 1982 as claimed-Nwabudike lied plain and simple.

"This is to certify that after a perusal of the records of this Honorable Court on the hereinabove name (Augustine Ndubusi Nwabudike regarding his naturalization of May, A.D 1982, we have not found any document up to the issuance of this certificate," Criminal Court B, Clerk of Court Ben George Teah wrote on Monday April 6.

"In furtherance of our check, we communicated with the Liberian Immigration Service and they replied that after a thorough search of their records they have not found any information on the aforesaid individual regarding his legal residence status or naturalization," the court's clerk added.

Cllr. Nwabudike could face criminal prosecution and perjury charges for lying under oath before the senate confirmation hearing committee here.

He could also be disbarred as the Liberian National Bar Association now launches investigations in to how he obtained his citizenship based on his inconsistence responses at the hearing.

Cllr. Nwabudike was nominated by President George Weah on Friday March 21, to head the National Elections Commission or NEC as chair. He has lied about almost everything including his naturalization papers, date of birth, and references.

He had earlier told a local daily that he naturalized in 1988, after he moved to Liberia in June of 1988, the same year he purportedly completed his undergraduate studies in Nigeria.

His testimonies before senators and documents he tendered in as evidence are all replete with inconsistencies, leaving Senators with no option on Wednesday but to halt his confirmation hearing.

On Wednesday for example, Cllr. Nwabudike submitted passports bearing different birthdates, while his school records from the University of Liberia had another birthdate completely different from the passports. By Othello B. Garblah