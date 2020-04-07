Cameroon: Combating COVID-19 - Israel Assists in Masks Production

7 April 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Ambassador of Israel to Cameroon, Isi Yanouka and Prime Minister Dion Ngute discussed the project in the Star Building on April 6, 2020.

The Embassy of Israel in Cameroon has launched a project to help government fight against the coronavirus pandemic through the production of special masks that will be used by medical and health personnel as they battle to cure patients. The Israeli Ambassador to Cameroon, Isi Yanouka on April 6, 2020 presented the project to Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute. The project is located at the National Advanced School of Engineering (Polytechnique) in Yaounde. Talking to the press after their discussions, Ambassador Isi Yanouka disclosed that, "It is a great combination of Israeli technology and the masks are made in Cameroon one hundred per cent by the people of Cameroon." He added that , "If the masks are produced in large quantities, they can be exported to African countries or other countries in the world because the printing centre at Polytechnique is the most advanced in Africa with 23 printers." The Ambassador disclosed that about 400 masks can be produced in a day. The Embassy of Israel is working in the project in partnership with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) that will be involved in the delivery of the masks. He said the project is put in place with the collaboration of developers of software in Israel.

