Cameroon: Senate - Three Bills Under Scrutiny

The President of the Senate, Marcel Niat Njifenji on March 6, 2020 presided over the plenary sitting of the Upper House of Parliament during which three bills already adopted by the National Assembly were tabled. This was in the presence of the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Relations with the Assemblies, Bolvine Wakata. In conformity with parliamentary tradition in Cameroon, the bills were forwarded to the Senate by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril. The bills were that: to authorise the President of the Republic to ratify the revised Treating establishing the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), signed in Libreville on 18 December 2019. Equally tabled were the bills to authorise the President of the Republic to ratify the revised Treaty of the Inter-African Conference on Social Security adopted in Abidjan on 14 February 2014 and finally the bill to authorise the President of the Republic to proceed with Cameroon's accession to the International Convention for the Control and Management of Ships' Ballast Water and Sediments (BWM Convention), adopted in London, England, on 13 February 2004. The bills were all forwarded to the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Senate where scrutiny was expected to be done yesterday later in the afternoon. The Minister of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development was programmed to defend the bill on the revised Treating establishing the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS). The Minister of Transport programmed to defend the bill on Cameroon's accession to the International Convention for the Control and Management of Ships' Ballast Water and Sediments (BWM Convention, while that of Labour and Social Security was programmed to defend the bill on the revised Treaty of the Inter-African Conference on Social Security. The tabling of the bills already adopted by the National Assembly signal effective start of legislative work in the Senate in the ongoing March 2020 ordinary session of parliament. After their scrutiny at the level of the Foreign Affairs Committee, the three bills will be presented, scrutinised and adopted by the entire Senate in the House Chamber during a plenary sitting.