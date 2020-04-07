Cameroon: COVID-19 Control - First Operational Phase Ends

The Minister of Public Health has called on Cameroonians to respect basic hygiene rules as the days ahead could be difficult for everyone in the fight against the Coronavirus.

"Cameroon's response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic under the dynamic and permanent leadership of the President of the Republic, has reached the end of the first operational phase in the country." The disclosure was made by the Minister of Public Health, Malachie Manaouda, yesterday, April 6th, 2020 during the daily press briefing on the management of the pandemic in the country. The Public Health Boss told pressmen that the phase enabled them to test their response strategy and provide elements for its improvement, and the challenges in the field of operations. Dr Malachie Manaouda said; "Lessons learned during the period required us to anticipate and act effectively to deal with the pandemic in a relevant manner, over and above the need for ongoing adaptation". In this light, the minister reminded all Cameroonians on the urgency of observing all the prescribed barrier measures against the Coronavirus, without any exceptions, and urged everybody, to systematically wear a mask when going out. Otherwise, should stay at home for the few weeks ahead could be particularly difficult for everyone. To date, Cameroon has unfortunately recorded eight (08) new cases. This amounts to 658 cases. The number of recoveries has remained at 17, compared to 9 deaths. It was also revealed that the active search for cases, particularly through the massive testing launched in Douala, has begun and is producing satisfactory results in terms of identifying cases and isolating them. As far as Yaounde is concerned, actions have made it possible to identify positive cases among people quarantined in hotels as they returned home from foreign countries. In terms of case management, the Minister of Public Health said the President of the Republic, who follows the evolution of the government's response on a daily basis, has authorised the requisition of a greater number of sites dedicated to COVID-19 patients. Regarding the treatment protocol of Covid-19, the minister said the scientific council is working to find several other protocols to be applied depending on the case. "I would like to make it clear, however, that for us, treating COVID-19 is of paramount importance, but what is more recommended is to avoid it absolutely," Malachie Manaouda stressed. Given that today is World Health Day, under the theme; "Support Nurses and Midwives", the Minister of Public Health used the opportunity to recognise the bravery, sacrifice and unwavering determination of health care workers who are in the frontline against COVID-19. Particular homage was paid to the valiant health workers whose efforts and professionalism made it possible for the first baby (girl) to be delivered of, by a COVID-19 positive teenager, on April 5, 2020, at the Yaounde Central Hospital.