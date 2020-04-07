Nigeria: How to End Plateau Ethno-Religious Crisis - Nigerian Army

7 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ado Abubakar Musa

Jos — The Commander Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a multi-security task force maintaining peace in Plateau and some parts of Bauchi and Kaduna, Major General Augustine Agundu has called on communities in Plateau State to be their brother's keeper and never allow anybody use them for selfish interest so as to cultivate lasting peace, harmony and progress.

He noted that self-centred individuals often use the indigene/settler barrier to cause disharmony, saying "Since there is nothing like indigene or settler in the Nigerian constitution, people should not hide under it to create trouble."

Addressing residents of Langai community of Mangu Local Government Area of the state yesterday during the commissioning of two blocks of five classrooms constructed by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel, as part of civil-military relationship to support education in the area, he said "there is no need to continue with the battle you can't fight because all parties involved in the crisis have not gained anything. Violence doesn't pay anyone any good and therefore must be avoided to ensure unity."

In his remark at the occasion, Plateau State Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Jerry Warr commended the tremendous efforts of General Agundu in ensuring peace and harmony among peoples of the state, saying, "You are a son of plateau state anywhere you may be in your next assignment. We have benefited tremendously in your service to us."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

