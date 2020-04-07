Zimbabwe: President Issues Directive On Money Transfer Services

7 April 2020
The Herald (Harare)

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has been directed to ensure that money transfer service systems are working efficiently and are accessible to the public, especially for processing of financial international remittances.

In a statement last night, President Mnangagwa said it was important for the banking sector to adapt their operations to the emergency situation spawned by the national lockdown designed to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The President's directive comes at a time when people were struggling to access Diaspora remittances from relatives abroad.

"In view of the ongoing Covid-19-related national lockdown, and following concerns from users of money transfer services, I have now directed the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (Dr John Mangudya) to immediately address constraints around this essential financial service," he said.

"The environment arising from the national lockdown has increased our people's dependence on remittances, which also have the added advantage of reaching directly the most marginalised members of our nation.

"Because of the necessary national lockdown, livelihoods in the informal sector have been disrupted, thus forcing many households to depend on the support from their loved ones abroad. It is thus critical for our financial service institutions to adapt their operations to the new emergency situation."

International remittances are important in improving Zimbabwe's foreign currency position.

Zimbabwe received US$635 million in Diaspora remittances last year, up 2,6 percent from US$619 million that came through in 2018.

President Mnangagwa paid tribute to citizens abroad who continue to demonstrate abundant compassion by assisting their families back home through various interventions, including financial remittances.

He also saluted Zimbabweans for exercising self-discipline during the national lockdown, adding that the road to completing the 21-day national lockdown was long, but necessary.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19
Nigerian Actress Funke Fined for Partying During Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.