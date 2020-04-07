Zimbabwe: FC Platinum Break Three-Year Routine

Goalkeeper Petros Mhari says local Premiership football champions, FC Platinum, deserved a break from football, which they got by default, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The platinum miners will, for the first time in many years, get a proper rest after playing competitive football three seasons non-stop.

They have managed to lift the domestic league title three years in succession and have also been playing CAF Champions League football continuously since 2018.

This meant they could not afford a pre-season break, like many of their rivals, due to the odd Castle Lager Premiership calendar which is not aligned to the rest of the world.

Team captain, Mhari, yesterday said the lockdown was a blessing for them.

"On one hand we honestly feel we should be playing football but at the same time we have to follow instructions," he said.

"It's also time for us to rest. We have been playing lots of competitive football and time for rest is good to avoid fatigue and injuries.

"But, we are not sitting on our laurels. We have specialised programmes that we are following and I am sure everyone is doing his bit.

"It's a disadvantage to you as a player if you abscond because these things will always catch up with you when everything gets back to normal.

"We are not sure yet when the league will start but your weight and conditioning will tell whether you have been adhering or not. So, we have to adjust to the situation."

The platinum miners started off the year with the CAF Champions League and they went as far as the group stage.

Due to the changes in the CAF calendar, they have had to play three continental football campaigns inside two years.

Another Champions League campaign was scheduled to begin in August.

The domestic league was supposed to start last month but it has been postponed indefinitely after the Government ordered a three-week lockdown.

FC Platinum are one of the local teams who have taken a leading role in rolling out health and safety campaigns against the coronavirus.

"We are currently going through an unusual time. No one ever thought it would be like this. The whole world is in complete lockdown, even the big leagues in Europe have closed business.

"So we also ought to do the right thing because what is important at the end of the day is good health for everyone and saving lives.

"Many people are dying out there due to the coronavirus and you get to think that life is more important.

"We have to realise that no one is safe. Safety can only be in our hands if we do the correct things. People should heed the call to stay at home.

"It's also important to take all the health messages seriously and make sure that we wash our hands and sanitise," said Mhari.

FC Platinum have underlined their intentions to maintain dominance in the domestic league, and doing well on the continent, by acquiring some quality players who include former Warriors fringe player Silas Songani and Congolese pair of Felly Mulumba and Ellie Ilunga.

The Congolese pair joined their compatriot Gyve Nsiala who had already established himself at the club.

Mulumba was the captain of Kenyan top-flight side Bandari FC and has played in the same league for Sofapaka and Posta Rangers.

They also have goalkeeper Future Sibanda and another striker from Tanzania, Elias Maguri.

Headlining the list of local players who crossed the floor to join the champions is Soccer Star of the Year first runner-up Ralph Kawondera and former Triangle teammate Donald Dzvinyai.

ZPC Kariba's attack midfielder Godswill Gwara, Hwange defender Nomore Chinyerere, Highlanders' Denzel Khumalo and the exciting duo of Last Jesi and Stanley Ngala from Manica Diamonds were among the players unveiled by the Zvishavane side.