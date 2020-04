Uganda Confirms 4 More Coronavirus Cases

Uganda's coronavirus cases have risen to 52 after 4 new cases were confirmed today at the Uganda Virus Research Institute.

According to the ministry of Health, 300 samples were tested today. All 4 new confirmed cases are Ugandan returnees who jetted into the country from Dubai, UAE on March 22, 2020.

They include a 22-year-old Ugandan male (resident of Kikokiro, Wakiso), 66-year-old Ugandan female, a resident of Luzira, 65-year-old Ugandan female, resident of Jinja and 26-year-old Ugandan male, resident of Rubaga.

Today more African countries have reported more COVID-19 cases and more deaths than ever including 16 new cases and 2 new deaths in Côte d'Ivoire, 95 new cases in Cameroon, 40 new cases and 2 new deaths in Niger, 70 new cases and 2 new deaths in South Africa, 2 new cases in Tanzania, 2 new cases in Rwanda, 21 new cases and 4 new deaths in Tunisia, 103 new cases and 7 new deaths in Egypt.

There were 6 new cases in Benin, 5 new cases and 2 new deaths in Ethiopia, 71 new cases and 10 new deaths in Morocco, 2 new cases in Botswana, 27 new cases and 1 new death in Burkina Faso, 69 new cases and 22 new deaths in Algeria, 4 new cases and 2 new deaths in Mali, 10 new cases in Guinea, 2 new cases in Sudan.

Kenya reported 16 new cases while Togo reported 3 new cases. There were 2 new cases in Madagascar, 9 new cases in Djibouti, 3 new cases and 2 new deaths in Liberia, 3 new cases in Senegal, 10 new cases and 1 new death in Nigeria, 2 new cases in Sierra Leone, 23 new cases and 3 new deaths in Congo, 2 new cases in Namibia, 31 new cases in Mauritius and 9 new cases in Ghana.