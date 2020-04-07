Namibia: Coronavirus Briefs - Essential Services Website Launched

THE Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade has launched a website to enable all essential service providers to apply for certificates online to ensure their businesses continue operating.

Service providers need to log onto www.namessentialservices.com. Thereafter they should upload a copy of their certificate of incorporation for companies or a founding statement for close corporations. Once the information is verified, certificates of authorisation will be sent to the applicants.

Police brace for complete lockdown

POLICE inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga has urged regional commanders of regions not yet placed on complete lockdown to identify checkpoints to be set up in anticipation of a nationwide lockdown to be announced soon.

Walvis Bay restaurants try to cope

FAST-FOOD outlets and restaurant owners at Walvis Bay say that despite businesses suffering due to the lockdown, they are happy that residents are adhering to the lockdown. Most businesses say they remain open for take away meals, while others have reported that their delivery services have picked up.

- Compiled by Roxane Bayer