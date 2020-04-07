Uganda: Scrap Money Transfer Fees to Bridge Financial Inclusion Gap

6 April 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
opinion By Nicholas Kalungi

This COVID-19 pandemic caught the entire world off-guard. Not even your favourite pastor foresaw it. Even those that allegedly foreknew it, never prophesied about the same.

With its unprecedented outbreak, states have reacted by issuing the highest (Level 4) do not travel advisories, closing borders and instituting curfews, partial and full lockdowns. Unfortunately this may go on for some months.

While this is happening, all countries are now actively advocating for digital cashless economies as a way for reducing the spread of this deadly virus. Working home, E-commerce and Digital Financial Services are the new normal.

In East Africa, digital financial service providers swiftly responded to the roaming danger of the Corona Virus by waiving several transactional fees. For example, telecoms like MTN Uganda and Airtel Uganda have for suspended sending/transfer charges on Mobile Money and Airtel Money respectively. But withdraw charges have been maintained.

Additionally, several banks and micro finance institutions have scrapped several charges including those on Account to Wallet Transfers (bank account to mobile money), Agent Banking and other digital banking services.

Indeed, these sweetens are all good music to the public ears.

Nonetheless, several questions come up. Is that enough? Can't these service providers do better now and in future? Did it have to take a pandemic to occur for these players to realize that the multiple charges were anti financial inclusion? Will this economic crisis occasioned by the Corona Virus disease teach financial sector players some lessons about the problem they create by just focusing on earning super normal profits and bonuses annually yet locking out the majority at the bottom of the pyramid?

An economy that included everyone, benefits everyone.

As such, it is my hope that digital financial services players will use this crisis to proactively design accessible and affordable products that will ensure that the poorest of the poor is able to transact electronically.

When this comes to an end, the new normal should be doing away with all money sending/transfer charges and significantly reducing withdrawal and transactional costs.

The writer is a Financial Inclusion Advocate

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19
Nigerian Actress Funke Fined for Partying During Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.