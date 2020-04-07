Uganda: Defence Minister Camps in Lira to Enforce COVID-19 Guidelines

7 April 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Patrick Ebong

The Minister of State for Defence has pitched camp in Lira Town in a bid to enforce the presidential directives on containing the spread of coronavirus.

Col (rtd) Charles Okello Engola Macodwogo's presence in the area followed concerns that some people were violating the guidelines issued by the President on March 31.

He said the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers and Local Defence Units (LDUs) have been deployed in Lira to reinforce the police in enforcing the directives, "because people there are stubborn."

"I have directed the soldiers to clear people from the streets because several people are still loitering on the streets without keeping safe distance from one another which is very risky," he said.

Col Engola said it is his duty to ensure that the presidential guidelines on curtailing the spread of Covid-19 are followed across the country.

"The Constitution clearly states that the role of the army is to protect the lives and property of Ugandans. So, we are defending the lives of our people from coronavirus that is why we have deployed to ensure that people follow the presidential guidelines to remain alive," he added.

He warned Ugandans against moving to towns or trading centres in big numbers because it exposes them to the risks of contracting Covid-19.

"The President has directed people to stay home but people are leaving their homes and loitering aimlessly on the streets of Lira. So, from today, I don't want to see anybody moving aimlessly on the streets unless you are going to the market to buy food," Col Engola warned.

North Kyoga Regional Police Commander, Mr Peter Nkulega, and Lira District police commander Bernard Mugerwa, on Monday took to the streets to sensitise people to stay home.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19
Nigerian Actress Funke Fined for Partying During Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.