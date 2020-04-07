South Africa: It's a Global Crisis and SA Doctors' and Nurses' Lives Are On the Line

analysis

The South African Department of Health finds itself being squeezed between a worldwide shortage of protective gear and healthcare workers threatening to down tools if they have to continue treating patients while putting their own lives at risk. The pandemic has put an immense strain on local stockpiles of masks and other protective gear and the increase in demand is showing no signs of slowing.

South Africa has three to four weeks of personal protective equipment (PPE) left, an inventory by Business for South Africa's (BSA) Public Health Workgroup found. The situation changes for better or worse with every new consignment of PPE secured or every ill-considered word uttered by politicians.

The coronavirus is spread through contact with contaminated surfaces and respiratory droplets expelled in sneezing or coughing. The correct use of PPE by frontline medical staff blocks transmission from infected patients to healthcare workers. PPE includes goggles, visors, aprons and gloves.

Orders have been placed with PPE manufacturers in China and, if all goes according to plan, new consignments will bring some relief to thousands of doctors, nurses and laundry workers.

The private and public sector holding hands

Pharmaceutical company Aspen's Stavros Nicolaou, who leads the Public Health Workgroup...