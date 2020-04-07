Namibia: Seven Quarantined People Show COVID-19 Symptoms

6 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

SEVEN people, who are part of those quarantined in both the Khomas and Zambezi regions are showing symptoms of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Deputy health minister Esther Muinjangue made the revelation this afternoon at the Covid-19 information centre.

In a brief interview with The Namibian, the deputy minister could not confirm whether these people have been tested.

"I assume they have been tested but I cannot confirm that information as yet," she said.

There were 294 people placed in quarantine facilities and, so far, 34 people have been released.

"Upon release, psycho-social support and counselling were provided," Muinjangue said.

Currently, 260 people are still in quarantine facilities - 40 are at the Hardap resort, 39 at Rock Lodge, 22 at Gross Barmen, 62 at Zambezi Waterfront Park and 139 are at various facilities in Windhoek.

"The Government of the Republic of Namibia, and in particular, the MoHSS (Ministry of Health and Social Services), is working around the clock, in response to the WHO's directive to strengthen the prevention and control measures for Covid-19," she said.

Namibia's Covid-19 confirmed cases are still at 16, with 13 active cases, the health deputy minister said.

She said: "Out of the 16, three individuals have been discharged. They have recovered, hence, that leaves us with 13 active Covid-19 cases that are still in isolation. Their conditions are reported to be good, not critical."

