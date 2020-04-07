Namibia: Mobipay, MTC, Deloitte and Banks Come On Board to Distribute Relief Grant

6 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Nghinomenwa Erastus

The Ministry of Finance would collaborate with MobiPay, MTC, Deloitte and commercial banks, who have volunteered to facilitate the rollout of the emergency income grant, the Ministry of Finance spokesperson Tonateni Shidhudhu announced early today.

"As such, in the rollout of the announced emergency income grant, for Namibians who have lost their jobs or income due to the Covid-19 outbreak [lockdown], MTC, Deloitte Namibia, MobiPay and commercial banks have offered their services pro bono. That is, at their own cost," Shidhudhu stated.

The income grant is part of the N$5,9 stimulus package that would be rolled out to households, employers and the economy at large.

The emergency income grant is valued at a maximum of N$562 million, based on the national poverty line of about N$250 per person per week.

The four entities would use their resources and infrastructure to facilitate the distribution of the grants.

MTC would receive, process and build a database of self-nominated beneficiaries' applications remotely, while MobiPay would run validation checks on the database of beneficiaries and submit tokens to banks.

Commercial banks would make payments to the beneficiaries through e-wallet services and Deloitte, as an independent auditor, would audit the data validation and systems of MobiPay as well as the payment of commercial

banks.

Shidhudhu added that further announcement on the rollout of the first set of stimulus and relief measures would be made during the week.

Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved.

