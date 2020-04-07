Malawi: Angry Mob in Karonga Kills 2 Mozambicans Suspected to Be 'Bloodsuckers'

7 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Andrew Mkonda

An angry mob in Malawi's northern border district of Karonga has killed two Mozambicans who were in transit to Tanzania on a business trip on suspicion that they were bloodsuckers.

Karonga police station officer-in-charge Sam Nkhwazi said the incident happened on Saturday night at Pusi Trading Centre in the district where unidentified people mounted an illegal roadblock.

"They were three on their way to Tanzania on business trip. The two were killed right away, but one escaped with minor injuries," he said.

Last Friday, an angry mob also killed an unidentified person at Enukweni in Mzimba North over similar allehgations.

