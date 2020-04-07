Namibia: Geingob Turns to Prayer to Fight COVID-19

President Hage Geingob has declared Wednesday, 8 April, a Day of National Prayer, as the fight against COVID-19 demands a response on multiple frontiers.

In a statement today, Geingob said the national day of prayer is to give effect to the call he made on 27 March 2020 for daily prayers during this period of lockdown.

"I further call upon all Christians and believers to set aside Wednesday, 8 April 2020, as a Day of National Prayer. I request all churches, who wish to participate, to ring their bells at 12 noon on this day. Bishop Sageus /Keib will lead us in the national prayer from the State House. All Namibians, who wish to participate must unite in faith, humble themselves and lift their voices to pray for the protection and welfare of our country," he said.

Namibia currently has 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 13 active cases and three recovered.

"To improve our testing capability, all efforts are being made to procure sufficient testing kits and medical equipment to strengthen our capacity to respond," said the president.

Various companies made monetary contributions and pledges to the tune of N$36 million towards the National Disaster Fund account for COVID-19.

Donations in kind have also been made. Donations such as water tankers, testing kits and ventilators have been made.

"We value each and every contribution that has been made by other public enterprises, trade unions and individuals, who continue to contribute so generously," Geingob said.