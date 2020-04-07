Angola: Basketball - Talk Show Shows the Way to Excellence

Luanda — Being passionate about the game, knowing how to listen, communicate, have a perception of space and positioning on the field, total commitment and good behavior are among the assets necessary for players to achieve sporting excellence

These questions were debated on Saturday evening, in the first of 12 episodes, to be broadcast until June 20, on the theme "The challenges of Scouting in Africa", developed in the talk show "The Scout Live". An initiative by Angolan sports entrepreneur Victor Muzadi, the show, which was broadcast live on the Facebook page "@ muzadicourt.Nest", had special guest Abel Nson, scout for the Toronto Raptors of the NBA. The topics debated in Portuguese, English and French, had more than 765 views and 75 shares. Besides the six keys necessary to attract the attention of a recruiter, he also addressed the nine mistakes that African players generally make when seeking to be recruited.

Among the mistakes, he mentioned the lack of engagement, older age, lack of coordination, and the individualism.