Malawi: NICE Geared for Fresh Election Public Awareness

National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust Sunday disclosed that it was ready to carry out massive awareness campaigns in readiness for the July 2 2020 fresh presidential polls.

In an interview, Nice Chikwawa district civic education officer Joseph Chamambala said it was important to mobilise people in the district to participate in the forth coming elections.

He said: "There are two critical issues that we would want to advance during the exercise; issues of conflict management and community mobilization.

"We will encourage people to go and register in large numbers and during the ongoing registration exercise We will also advise others to go and verify their names in the voters roll."

Chamambala said in view of the coronavirus, they have put in place strategies specifically that would help communities to know how to take part in electoral processes while following preventive measures.

"Therefore, we will be using the loud hearing, the door to door and other strategies that will help prevent people from contracting the COVID-19 in the process of hearing our messages."

Chamambala said said they will urge political leaders in the district ti practice issue-baed politics that will ensure a free and fair election.

Chief Ngowe hailed NICE for its plans to hold public awareness campaigns ahead of the July 2 Presidential polls, calling on people to come forward and cast their votes so that at the end of it all there would be no blame game.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Such interventions will help to open up both mind and eyes of the people so that they come out to register and vote on the polling day.

"Let us avoid fighting one another as well as the finger pointing. Let us all avoid being enticed with the smaller things politicians would offer to us but rather go for leaders whose agenda aims at moving the country forward," he said.

Member of Parliament for Chikwawa Nkombezi, Grace Kadyamba said there was indeed need for joint efforts if the country was to have credible polls in July.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares