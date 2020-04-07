Kenyan Youngster Joins Belarusian Top-Tier Side

7 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Highly-rated youngster Mohammed Katana has joined Belarusian Premier League side FC Smolevichi from Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Bandari.

The club confirmed the development on their official Twitter account recently.

Our talented midfielder Mohammed Katana (Messi Agege) has joined Belarusian top flight side FC Smolevichi based in Smolevichi, Minsk Oblast.

We wish the lad a vivid outing in Belarus.

Go shine the Kenyan flag 🇰🇪#BandariNiYetu pic.twitter.com/42pJfi0lEW

- Bandari FC (@BandariOfficial) April 3, 2020

Long-serving Bandari team manager Wilson Oburu wished the player all the best.

"He is a very ambitious player and even when he joined the club he clearly told us that he wanted to go back to Europe. He has the quality to do well in good leagues and we knew we would lose him in a matter of time," Oburu told Nairobi News.

"We are very happy for him and wish him success in his new club. Our hope is that we can keep churning fresh talent that we can export to Europe in the near future," he added.

Oburu has also welcomed the return of Ken Odhiambo who has rejoined the club as head coach.

"Ken has always been part and parcel of the club and we are very delighted to have him back in Bandari. He has shared with us his plans to return the club to its glory days and I am convinced we will do well," he said.

Bandari represented Kenya in the CAF Confederation Cup last season but have found the going too tough this season. They are currently ninth in the KPL standings.

