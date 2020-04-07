South Africa: Two Suspects Nabbed During Police Joint Operation and Various Stolen Items Recovered

press release

Two (02) suspects aged 20 and 21, were arrested on Saturday, 04 April 2020 at Makhasa Village in the Hlanganani policing area after they were found in possession of suspected stolen properties. The suspects were arrested during a sting joint operation conducted over the weekend, involving members from Giyani Crime Intelligence Unit, Hlanganani Detectives and Visible Policing.

The suspects were traced and cornered at their residential place. During the arrest, police confiscated various items such as groceries, clothing, perfumes and cigarettes valued at more than R 20 000.

Preliminary investigations linked the suspects to two business burglary incidents committed around Hlanganani area last month. Further investigations were conducted and the suspects were linked with attempted business robbery around Zebediela policing precinct.

The origin of these recovered items will still be determined by the ongoing investigations. The suspects may be connected to other similar incidents in this area and across the province.

The two suspects Moses Mutshidzi Ndou aged 20 and Boniswe Mokwena aged 21, have appeared before the Tiyani magistrate's court on 06 April 2020 on charges of business burglary and possession of suspected stolen properties. Their cases were postponed to 14 April 2020, for formal bail application and further Police investigations.

Police investigations are still continuing.