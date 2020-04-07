Angola: Luanda Government Guarantees Reinforcement of Water Distribution

Luanda — The governor of the north-western province of Luanda (Angolan Capital), Sérgio Luther Rescova, guaranteed last Monday the reinforcement in the capacity of the distribution of drinking water, by means of tank trucks in needy communities.

Sérgio Rescova guaranteed it at the end of the visit he made in the municipalities of Cacuaco, Cazenga and Luanda, where he assessed the provision of free water, within the framework of the contingency plan to contain the Covid -19 pandemic.

Speaking to the press, the governor said that, in partnership with the Provincial Water Company of Luanda (EPAL), the provincial executive will make efforts to continue to assist the population and increase distribution in areas of difficult access.

He stated that EPAL, with the municipal administrations, has been strengthening links to keep the water treatment and distribution systems in operation, in order to improve the supply. For the distribution of water at the level of the province of Luanda, the provincial government of Luanda (GPL) has 20 tank trucks.

On his trip to the shelter home for the elderly, in Beiral, still within the scope of the field visit, Sérgio Luther Rescova, concerned about the vulnerability of the elderly in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic, instructed the institution's management to analyze the best ways to prevent infection by senior citizens sheltered in the mentioned social solidarity institution. On the occasion, the director of the institution, Guiomar Neto, made it known that they have difficulties with medicines, disposable diapers, gloves, masks and hygiene material. The nursing home in Beiral currently has 114 users, 48 of whom are women and 66 are men.