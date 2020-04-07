Angolan President Recasts Government

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, reshuffled his government on Monday, reducing the number of ministerial department from 28 to 21.

On an executive order, President João Lourenço appointed the following personalities:

Adão Francisco Correia de Almeida as Minister of State and Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic; João Ernesto dos Santos as Minister of National Defence and Homeland Veterans; Téte António as Minister of Foreign Affairs; Marcy Cláudio Lopes as Minister of Territory Administration; António Francisco de Assis as Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries.

Victor Francisco dos Santos Fernandes was appointed Minister of Industry and Commerce; Diamantino Pedro Azevedo as Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; Manuel Tavares de Almeida as Minister of Public Works and Spatial Planning.

Manuel Gomes da Conceição Homem is the new Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Media and Adjany da Silva Freitas Costa became the Minister of Culture, Tourism and Environment.

The following Secretaries of State were also appointed:

Secretary of State for National Defence, José Maria de Lima; for the Military Industry, Afonso Carlos Neto; and for Veterans of the BHomeland, Domingos André Tchikanha.

Laurinda Jacinto Prazeres Monteiro Cardoso is Secretary of State for Territory Administration, while Márcio de Jesus Lopes Daniel is for Local Authorities.

José Carlos Lopes da Silva Bettencourt was appointed Secretary of State for Farming, André de Jesus Moda, Secretary of State for Forests, and Esperança Maria Eduardo Francisco da Costa, for Fisheries.

Ivan Magalhães do Prado is Secretary of State for Industry and Amadeu de Jesus Alves Leitão Nunes for Commerce.

Jânio da Rosa Corrêa Victor as secretary of state for Mineral Resources, and José Alexandre Barroso, for Oil and Gas.

Carlos Alberto Gregório dos Santos takes up the post of Secretary of State for Public Works, while Ana Paula Chantre Luna de Carvalho goes to the post of Secretary of State for Spatial Planning.

Mário Augusto da Silva Oliveira is Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Information Technologies, and Nuno dos Anjos Caldas Albino is now Secretary of State for Mass Media.

Maria da Piedade de Jesus is Secretary of State for Culture and Paula Cristina Francisco Coelho, Secretary of State for the Environment. Finally, Ernesto Manuel Norberto Garcia is appointed to the position of director of the Office of Psychological Action and Information of the Security Office of the President of the Republic.

In the new government design, the ministries of National Defence and Former Combatants were merged, as well as the ministries of Culture, Hotels and Tourism.

The Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technologies was also merged with the Ministry of Mass Media, the Ministry of Agriculture with that of Fisheries, and the Ministry of Commerce with that of Industry.

The ministries of Public Works and Spatial Planning were also merged.