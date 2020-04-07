South Africa: Donald Names Knights Squad, Captain for 2020/21 Season

Knights coach Allan Donald on Tuesday announced his contracted squad of players for the 2020/21 domestic season.

Northern Cape opening batsman Jacques Snyman has been rewarded with a franchise contract after an excellent performance in both CSA 3-day Provincial Cup and CSA Provincial 1-Day Challenge. Snyman also displayed his true potential in the One Day Cup campaign for the Knights.

Free State opening bowler, Duan Jansen, has also received a franchise contract after an impressive season at senior provincial level.

Former Cape Cobras bowlers Matthew Kleinveldt and Ferisco Adams, the Titans duo of Alfred Mothoa and Jonathan Vandiar, as well as the Lions' Migael Pretorius also join the Bloemfontein-based side.

"I would like to congratulate the guys on their new contracts and I think the squad we have, led by captain Pite van Biljon, is a good one," said Donald.

"It is fantastic to have these guys join us. With the addition of our new signings, we have a number of options at the top order. Looking at guys like Jonathan Vandiar, Jacques Snyman, Raynard Van Tonder and Matthew Kleinveldt".

"I believe we have the capability and we have stars in the making to take this franchise forward and make cricket in the central region great", added Donald.

Knights squad for the 2020/21 season:

Pite van Biljon (captain), Ferisco Adams, Mbulelo Budaza, Gerald Coetzee, Andries Gous, Duan Jansen, Matthew Kleinveldt, Patrick Kruger, Wandile Makwetu, Grant Mokoena, Alfred Mothoa, Migael Pretorius, Jacques Snyman, Raynard Van Tonder, Jonathan Vandiar, Shaun von Berg

- CSA media

Source: Sport24