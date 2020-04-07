South Africa: Kolisi Foundation Aids PE, Cape Town Hospitals in COVID-19 Fight

7 April 2020
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi , through his new Kolisi Foundation , is doing what he can to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The foundation, which Kolisi started with his wife Rachel, was initially set up to help children from disadvantaged backgrounds overcome their circumstances.

But, as the coronavirus pandemic rocked the world, the decision was taken to "shift the focus" and the Kolisi Foundation is now using all its resources to provide medical equipment to doctors and medical workers on the frontline.

In a video posted to Instagram on Monday, Rachel Kolisi confirmed that the foundation had secured over 5 000 litres of hand sanitiser and over 3 000 reusable masks.

Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth and Khayelitsha Hospital in Cape Town have benefited from the initiative already, and on Tuesday the Eastern Cape Department of Health expressed its collective gratitude to the Kolisi family and their foundation.

"The Eastern Cape Department of Health acknowledges and welcomes the donation by World Cup-winning Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi to help in the fight against Covid-19," department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said in a statement.

"The donation of 1,000 masks, 2,000 litres of sanitisers, 500 facial visors, and 50 ml of hand sanitiser to all non-clinical staff, will go a long way in helping to protect health workers at Livingstone Hospital.

"The donation is yet another indication that if we work together as government, sportsmen and women, religious leaders, businesses, traditional leaders, civil society, NPOs and NGOs, and communities, we will win the fight against the coronavirus.

"Indeed, we are stronger together.

"The best way for citizens to ensure the virus does not spread any further is for them to stay at home, practise good personal hygiene and keep a two metre physical distance."

