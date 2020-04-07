South Africa: Man in Court for Possession of Drugs

press release

Yesterday at 12:30, police officers from the Umlazi K9 Unit and Durban Trio Task Team embarked on an operation where they followed up intelligence with regards to a suspect in possession of drugs at a house in Umbilo.

The team proceeded to the home situated on Clark Grove in Umbilo. The police officers entered the premises and introduced themselves to the occupant. A search was conducted inside the house and during the search the team found bags of crystal meth and cocaine. The total value of the recovered drugs is estimated at R4000-00. A 34-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for possession of drugs. The suspect will appear at the Durban Magistrates Court today.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the team for the arrest of the suspect and the recovery of drugs.