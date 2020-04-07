South Africa: Mpumalanga Security Company Owner Arrested for Contravention of Firearm Control Act

6 April 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Mpumalanga — The Mpumalanga Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) together with the Designated Firearm Officer (DFO), Tactical Response Team (TRT) and the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) swiftly responded to information about a suspect who had a number of firearms in his possession.

Consequently an intelligence driven operation was conducted and the house of the suspect was visited and upon the search, eight different types of firearms where found which were legally attained. However these firearms were not kept according to the firearm Control Act 60 of 2000, as some of these were not kept in the safe as inclined by the Act.

Six rifles and two 9mm pistols have since been seized. The 42 year old security company owner was arrested today at his premises in Nelspruit and he is expected to appear at the Nelspruit Magistrate court soon.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19
Nigerian Actress Funke Fined for Partying During Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.