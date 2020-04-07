Namibia: Emergency Capacity At Tsumeb District Hospital Elevated With Private Sector Support

The Managing Director of Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb, Zebra Kasete said this week his company is making funds available to support public health facilities although no Corona infections have been detected to date in the smelter town.

Dundee is the biggest employer in Tsumeb with around 700 employees. The company has availed N$5 million to bolster Tsumeb's ability to treat confirmed cases.

The money will aid with the upgrading of the existing isolation wards at the hospital, including other related services. Dundee is also providing support for the awareness campaign of the Ministry of Health and Social Services by printing additional pamphlets on COVID-19 and helping to distribute these in the community.

Kasete said his company is committed to safeguard the health of its workforce and local communities by managing supply chains and addressing the risks posed by the pandemic. "We are monitoring the situation closely and our first priority is ensuring the health and well-being of our workforce and the community in which we operate," he said.

"Failing to help vulnerable people, communities or countries during this pandemic will put many at risk and therefore it is everyone's responsibility to contain the spread of the virus", he said.