South Africa: Three Life Terms As 24 Sexual Predators Are Sentenced

press release

During the month of March, detectives at the KwaZulu-Natal Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units continued to work tirelessly to ensure that justice is served to the victims of rape and sexual related cases in the province.

During the month of March, 24 suspects were convicted and sentenced to three terms of life imprisonment as well as a total of 251 years imprisonment for sexual related cases. As from 01 March 2020 until 31 March 2020, a total of 332 suspects were arrested by detectives from the FCS Unit for various cases such as rape, sexual assault, assault, concealment of birth, kidnapping, attempted rape and other cases. These cases remain under investigation by the FCS Unit.

"During this difficult period, we will continue to protect our women and children who remain vulnerable to attacks from sexual predators. It still remains a concern that our women and children are at risk to attacks from those that are most closest to them," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.