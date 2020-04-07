Malawi: NICE Geared for Public Awareness a Head Polls

Chikwawa — National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust Sunday disclosed that it was ready to carry out massive awareness campaigns in readiness for the July 2, Presidential polls.

NICE Public Trust, District Civic Education Officer for Chikwawa, Joseph Chamambala said in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) at the Boma that his office realizes the need to mobilize the communities to participate in the coming elections.

He said that, "There are two critical issues that we would want to advance during the exercise; issues of conflict management and community mobilization.

"We would want to encourage the communities if they want to participate in the July 2 polls to go and register especially those that didn't register. For those that did, they should go and verify their names in the voters roll," Chamambala pointed out.

He said in view of the COVID-19, his office has put in place strategies specifically that would help communities to be protected.

"For example, we will be using the loud hearing, the door to door and other strategies that will help prevent people from contracting the COVID-19 in the process of hearing our messages.

"As NICE we would like to reach everywhere in the district so that we are able to make our communities appreciate the importance of registering as one critical area in the whole process," the NICE Officer stated.

Chamambala said during the exercise, his office would as well encourage the communities to practice civilized kind of politics by among others avoiding conflicts so that at the end of it all there should be free and fair elections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Chief Ngowe hailed NICE for its plans to hold public awareness campaigns ahead of the July 2 Presidential polls, calling on people to come forward and cast their votes so that at the end of it all there would be no blame game.

"Such interventions will help to open up both mind and eyes of the people so that they come out to register and vote on the polling day.

"Let us avoid fighting one another as well as the finger pointing. Let us all avoid being enticed with the smaller things politicians would offer to us but rather go for leaders whose agenda aims at moving the country forward," he said.

Member of Parliament for Chikwawa Nkombezi, Grace Kadyamba said there was indeed need for joint efforts if the country was to have credible polls in July.