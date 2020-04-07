Malawi Lacks Research Linking Human Health and Climate Change

7 April 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Fostina Mkandawire

Lilongwe — National Coordinator for Civil Society on Climate Change (CISONECC), Julius Ng'oma has expressed concern over the country's lack of research to link human health and climate change.

He said proper research on the link between human health and climate change was important as regards to the predictability of how some micro-organisms that affect humans develop resistance to medication over time.

Ng'oma was speaking on Friday at Mponela in Dowa, during a CSOs, Academia, Research Institutions advocacy meeting on human health and climate change.

He said it was high time human health and climate change started to be discussed across different sectors in the country with the aim of building bigger and stronger interventions towards adaptation to climate change related human health impact.

The National Coordinator gave an example of how the country has advanced in developing interventions of climate change resilience and adaptation in the agricultural sector.

"Although there has been a discussion on climate change over the years, some elements have not been highlighted in terms of planning and incorporation, this is the case of climate change and human health.

"The working and discussion cycles of the two in the civil society and even in the government departments have not been clearly highlighted," he said.

Ng'oma said after a proper scrutiny of the topic, the Ministry of Health and CSOs with funding from the World Bank organized the meeting, with the aim of hearing views from different angles so that they could consolidate all efforts being done on the topic.

"We want to create a multi stakeholder platform to be discussing climate and human health so that we can create a link between the two," he said.

Coordinator for Human Health and Climate Change at the Ministry of Health, Hendricks Mgodie said the Ministry realizes the importance of linking human health and climate change.

He said CSOs and the government need to work together and come up with proper research to support the available data on the topic.

Mgodie said although there was no clear data supporting the impact of climate change on human health, it is assumed that climate change has direct negative impact on communicable diseases such as Malaria and Cholera.

"When temperatures are rising we record more cases of malaria in the country. Another example is when some parts of the country get hit by floods, such areas record more cases of diarrhoea and even worse cholera cases," he said.

The Coordinator said government needs CSOs to play an advocacy role, to join hands and research further on the topic so that clear interventions should be made.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19
Nigerian Actress Funke Fined for Partying During Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.