Malawi: Melvin Music Drops Music Video

Lilongwe — Upcoming contemporary gospel artist and author, Melvin Kalepa, popular known as Melvin Music, has released his music video titled 'Greatest Story'.

The Blantyre based Artist told Malawi News Agency (Mana) in Lilongwe Monday that the song which talks about the greatest story of Jesus is a reminder to people that Jesus is greater than any situation we might be going through like this period when people have shaken up due to the Corona virus pandemic.

"The song talks about the greatest story of Jesus who is greater than any situation and I would like it to act as a reminder to people that Jesus is still the greatest and we should fix our eyes on him especially during this period when people have lost hope due to the pandemic," he said.

Kalepa added that the video would help people appreciate more about this great declaration of Jesus visually.

"We are living in a visual generation where people appreciatee something they can see more than what they can hear.

"This song is one of the greatest declarations about Jesus and wanted to give it the platform it deserves to be heard and seen by everyone," he said.

A Veteran Gospel Artist, Chigo Grace has applauded the upcoming artist for a job well done in this music video.

"The music video is very beautiful, I would say this is a job well done and I am looking forward to see more of such great music videos from him," she said.

The video which was directed by Ron CZ, Ronald Zeleza of Redink media is now available on YouTube and will be premiered on local and international stations.

Greatest Story is one of Melvin's songs from the album locked in grace which was released last year in September.