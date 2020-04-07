Malawi: Melvin Music Drops Music Video

7 April 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Ruth Salimu

Lilongwe — Upcoming contemporary gospel artist and author, Melvin Kalepa, popular known as Melvin Music, has released his music video titled 'Greatest Story'.

The Blantyre based Artist told Malawi News Agency (Mana) in Lilongwe Monday that the song which talks about the greatest story of Jesus is a reminder to people that Jesus is greater than any situation we might be going through like this period when people have shaken up due to the Corona virus pandemic.

"The song talks about the greatest story of Jesus who is greater than any situation and I would like it to act as a reminder to people that Jesus is still the greatest and we should fix our eyes on him especially during this period when people have lost hope due to the pandemic," he said.

Kalepa added that the video would help people appreciate more about this great declaration of Jesus visually.

"We are living in a visual generation where people appreciatee something they can see more than what they can hear.

"This song is one of the greatest declarations about Jesus and wanted to give it the platform it deserves to be heard and seen by everyone," he said.

A Veteran Gospel Artist, Chigo Grace has applauded the upcoming artist for a job well done in this music video.

"The music video is very beautiful, I would say this is a job well done and I am looking forward to see more of such great music videos from him," she said.

The video which was directed by Ron CZ, Ronald Zeleza of Redink media is now available on YouTube and will be premiered on local and international stations.

Greatest Story is one of Melvin's songs from the album locked in grace which was released last year in September.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19
Nigerian Actress Funke Fined for Partying During Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.