Zimbabwe: Doctors Take Govt to Court Over Personal Protective Equipment

Photo: Pixabay
...
7 April 2020
263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe doctors have asked government to provide them and other frontline medical practitioners with personal protective equipment (PPE) and to adequately equip public hospitals to protect them from the deadly coronavirus as they execute their duties and help slow the spread of the epidemic.

In an application filed on Sunday 5 April 2020, the doctors represented by Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) protested that they are at risk of contracting coronavirus (COVID-19) because government had not put in place measures to ensure that health practitioners across the country, who include nurses, nurse aides and pharmacists among others are adequately protected against the deadly epidemic.

Zimbabwe has recorded 10 positive cases of coronavirus with one person, a prominent broadcaster, having died after contracting the disease.

Government, ZADHR argued, had not put in place adequate measures to ensure the screening and testing of personnel driving public transport provided by the state-run Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) and other public service buses transporting authorised persons to and from work and to screen and test public servants and security services who continue to work during the 21-day national lockdown.

This, ZADHR said, creates potential exposure and creates a reasonable apprehension among doctors, who use the only available form of public transport that they will contract COVID-19 on their way to and from work as a result of the absence of screening and testing of personnel authorised to drive the public transport vehicles.

Government, ZADHR charged, has not put in place measures to ensure a robust screening and testing of people for coronavirus symptoms across the country, which puts its members at risk of contracting the disease as they also reside with members of the public.

The doctors' representative body complained against the lack of adequate measures to ensure the screening, testing and quarantining of persons entering Zimbabwe from the various ports of entry or the tracing of some Zimbabweans who reportedly arrived from South Africa into Zimbabwe on the eve of the South African lockdown, thus seriously exposing Zimbabweans to the risk of contracting coronavirus.

ZADHR, which is represented by Andrew Makoni of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, said more than 1 500 doctors were working in Zimbabwean hospitals across the country without adequate PPE including some specialists, nurses, nurse aides, technicians, pharmacists and other health practitioners.

ZADHR has listed Health and Child Care Minister Obadiah Moyo, Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube and Transport and Economic Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza as respondents.

The doctors representative body, which said its members and other medical practitioners bore the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic and are vulnerable to contracting it, bemoaned the dire shortage of appropriate and equipment such as ventilators, oxygen tanks, Hazmat suits, N95 masks and properly manned quarantine and isolation facilities in the country, which ideally must be available in every district hospital.

ZADHR disclosed that those facilities were only available in Harare and Bulawayo leaving citizens outside these two centres at the risk of failing to timeously access healthcare.

ZADHR said the 1 500 doctors operating in Zimbabwe will require an average of at least three N95 masks per day, which translates to 4 500 masks per day for them.

The matter is yet to be set down for hearing.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19
Nigerian Actress Funke Fined for Partying During Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.