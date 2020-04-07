South Africa: The Strong Triumvirate At South Africa's Economic Helm

7 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sharon Wood

Leaders are having to make it up as they go along in this giant economic experiment called Covid-19. So, best the leadership be up for the job because it is going to require taking well-considered short-term actions that may have huge long-term consequences for the economy. Fortunately, South Africa has a strong trio at the helm.

South Africa had a torrid first week in April, as a flurry of news came in that brought closer the prospect of the government having to seek financial help outside its borders.

But we are not alone and there is a general concern that emerging markets may need to rack up debt to fight the coronavirus pandemic at a time when they can ill afford to do so.

At home, a "triple sudden stop" is how the Bureau of Economic Research described last week's plethora of bad news. It included a "massive" decline in global demand for our exports, "a lockdown-induced plunge in domestic production (and demand) and a significant contraction in foreign capital inflows on the back of a Fitch sovereign rating downgrade further into junk territory.

"One of these sudden stops at a time would be bad enough," the bureau commented, "three...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

