Malawi: Sensitization Campaign On COVID-19

Tithandizane Youth Support Organization (TYSO) Friday asked people in Balaka district to increase uptake of corona virus (Covid-19) recommended prevention messages into their communities in order to enhance their knowledge on the pandemic's effects.

TYSO made this call during a Covid-19 sensitization campaign held at Matola Primary School in the district.

According to TYSO's Co-Founder and Director, Aubrey Duwa, there was need to ensure that people in the district have the right messages about Covid-19.

He said the on-going campaign is one way of alerting people on the impact that comes with the worldwide pandemic if recommended preventive measures are not enforced.

"The Balaka District Environmental Health Officer trained us about Covid-19 and we decided to disseminate the information through this campaign after noticing that many people living in rural areas are not well informed about the Coronavirus," Duwa said.

He observed that people in the district are leading their normal lives and are less hygienic because they are not conversant with the nature of the virus.

"We have enlightened them about the pandemic's symptoms and the need to follow recommended prevention measures which include, frequently washing hands with soap and staying away from crowded places, rushing to the hospital at the onset of Covid-19 related symptoms, among others," Co-founder and Director said.

He said the organization would provide hand washing facilities and disinfectants in local structures such as schools.

One of the participants, of Village Headman Kandengwe in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Sawali, Stranger Chongoluma, hailed the initiative saying it has enhanced their knowledge about Covid-19 and pledged to follow all recommended preventive measure in order to stay safe.

"Hearsay about the virus have been circulating in our area but we did not have the opportunity to confirm the information's authenticity. But now, we have the right information about the virus, thanks to TYSO. We will adhere to all recommended preventive measures that we have been taught," he assured.

TYSO will conduct the campaign in the areas of TAs Nsamala, and Chiendausiku in the district.