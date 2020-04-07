South Africa: Don't Praise Government Fish for Swimming

opinion

South Africa was in crisis before the emergence of Covid-19, with urgent intervention needed in improving infrastructure and support to reduce inequality. Now, the South African government is being praised for swinging into drastic action - in other words, for doing the job required of it.

The threat of a Covid-19 pandemic in our country has miraculously restored good governance, and urgency and efficiency have tackled the rude awakening of the global threat before us. Sadly, these precise, clear and targeted actions of our government have been met with praise and applause.

The action steps that our government has taken so far are indeed noble, but not out of the ordinary nor are they inconsistent with international standards. The fish can swim and are actually swimming, as they should. What is evident is that when efficiency and efficacy are absent, then mediocrity can easily be mistaken for a job well done.

If it takes a crisis to show us real leadership in our government, then we might as well remain in a perpetual state of crisis post-Covid-19, or government must just do right and good all the time, crisis or no crisis.

Homeless people suddenly have found refuge; telecommunication companies...