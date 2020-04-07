Malawi: Law Expert Tells Mutharika to Intervene in Confirmation of Police IG

7 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

A law professor at Chancellor College, a constituent college of the University of Malawi (Unima), has said President Peter Mutharika needs to swiftly intervene in the confirmation of Malawi Police Service Acting Inspector General (IG) Duncan Mwapasa as IG.

Professor Garton Kamchezera said the failure to have a full Inspector General is negatively impacting on the operations of the police.

"There can be some issues which cannot be handled by an acting Inspector General of police," he said.

Kamchezera said if the President thinks Mwapasa might not amass the needed votes in the National Assembly for his confirmation, then he should choose another person for the position.

"If the President thinks he is not popular, then drop him instead of causing controversy," said Kamchezera.

Chairperson of the parliament's Public Appointments Committee Collins Kajawa said the House is ready to debate the issue of the confirmation of the acting inspector general of police.

"I hope the government will bring this issue in the House during the next seating of parliament," he said.

Mwapasa was appointed acting IG in August 2019 after the retirement of Rodney Jose.

Public Appointments Committee vice- chairperson Rachel Mazombwe said her committee observed that Mwapasa had the experience and qualifications because of the years he has served in the police.

Mwapasa, 49, joined the police service in 1997.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

