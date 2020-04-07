Zimbabwe: Postpone June Exams, Rural Teachers Tell Zimsec

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has called for the postponement of June school examinations citing inadequate time for preparations by both teachers and learners due to the coronavirus.

The combative teachers union said the virus has had an immediate impact in Zimbabwe as it has had to the rest of the world with the country now on a 21 day lockdown affecting schools in the process.

The Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has in the past said the exams will go ahead as planned but its all hanging in the balance after President Emmerson Mnangagwa hinted that the lockdown might be extended depending on the situation.

ARTUZ, however, want the exams stopped in the interest of public health.

"The COVID-19 has affected the learning season in schools. We however, applaud the early closure of schools for preventing learning and teachers from being easily exposed to the deadly virus.

"With the lockdown still going on, it's becoming difficult for learners to have enough preparations for the Zimsec June 2020 public examinations," said ARTUZ in a statement.

The union said teachers are failing to prepare their learners for examinations that are due in less than two months.

"As ARTUZ, we are encouraging the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education together with Zimsec to postpone the June 2020 public examinations since sitting students are being affected by the COVID-19 preventive measures," the statement further reads.

Zimsec last week said it would go ahead with the exams and introduced an online registration for prospective students.

However, ARTUZ said the move disadvantages rural students who have limited to no internet access.

The global pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the globe with more than 60 000 deaths having been recorded.

Zimbabwe now has 10 cases including one death.