Malawi: First Coronavirus Death Confirmed in Malawi

7 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Malawi has recorded the first coronavirus-related death of a patient in Blantyre, health officials confirmed to Nyasa Times.

The victim is 51-year old Malawian lady of Indian origin who had other underlying health conditions.

It comes as Ministry of Health and Population Jappie Mhango announced on Monday that five people had tested positive for the virus.

"The patient had underlying health conditions," a doctor in Blantyre who refused to be named told Nyasa Times

"No further information will be available to protect patient confidentiality."

Blantyre District Council director of health and social services Gift Kawalazira referred Nyasa Times Ministry of Health Spokesperson Joshua Malango. But Malango said Minister of Health Mhango is will give an update to the nation on the status of Covid-19 at 11am on Tuesday.

During the news conference, Mhango confirmed the details.

President Peter Mutharika who declared a state of disaster on March 23 to combat the virus said government will continue monitoring and review situation as it infolds warning that "more comprehensive measures may be imposed."

