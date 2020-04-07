Zimbabwe: Jackie Ngarande Denies Affair With Mthuli Ncube

Popular socialite Jackie Ngarande has poured cold water on her alleged affair with the finance minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube saying she has never met the former banker in person except reading about him in the media.

In a statement, Ngarande said the allegations only serve to harm Professor Ncube's image and reputation.

"This press statement is with reference to news stories that widely circulated on social media and online publications concerning an alleged relationship or affair between myself and a certain minister of the Government of Zimbabwe.

"These allegations are malicious ,unfounded and an attempt to damage my image and reputation and also to tarnish the image and reputation of all those mentioned in the stories including my long time friend Miss P Nare (Pokello)," she said.

Ngarande also added that she is not even friends with the finance minister indicating that she only reads of him in newspapers like any other Zimbabwean citizen.

"I do not have have a relationship with the said minister either personally or professionally and like any other citizen of Zimbabwe ,I have only read about him in the newspapers due to the nature of his work," she added.

Ngarande says she has since engaged her lawyers to bring the conveyors of the "fake news" to book.

"I would like to urge the purveyors of these falsehoods to desist from such hideous acts as they negatively impact on families. They strain relationships and in the process destroy careers. I have since sought legal advice from my lawyers concerning this unfortunate incident with a view to stop the circulation of such hurtful lies and to bring the perpetrators of fake news to book."