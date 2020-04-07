Nigeria: NIWA Releases Water Buses, Boats to Fight Coronavirus

The Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Mr. George Moghalu, has approved the release of the authority's watercraft and infrastructure for use in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Moghalu, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lokoja, said the release was in furtherance of the authority's earlier donation of N5 million each to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Lagos State Government to fight COVID-19.

He said that the release of the water-buses, security patrol boats and other craft for use by relevant states and federal agencies in the fight against the pandemic was part of the authority's corporate social responsibility.

"These craft are useful for moving personnel and materials to and from riverine communities, as well as maintaining and guaranteeing security on our inland waterways," he said.

The managing director said that the financial donations and release of the water transportation craft would help government fight the killer virus with more vigour and determination.

Moghalu urged all waterways users to observe safety precautions, social distancing and other guidelines given by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 for all to stay safe.

He reiterated his earlier directive that all NIWA infrastructure including ferry terminals, dockyards, ports, jetties, watercraft, barges and tug boats nationwide be sanitised and the highest level of hygiene maintained by personnel.

Moghalu urged all Nigerians to obey government directives on COVID-19, as the only way to restore sanity and ensure safety and well-being of the citizenry.