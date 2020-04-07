South Africa: Quarantined COVID-19 Doctors to Know Fate On Wednesday

7 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Kerry Cullinan

Health organisations warn that Limpopo's enforced quarantine of all people with Covid-19, including two doctors, may dissuade people from testing.

Two doctors with Covid-19 will know on Wednesday 8 March whether a legal appeal against their forced quarantine in a Limpopo hospital has succeeded.

Meanwhile, health organisations and activists have condemned their treatment as a "violation of their human rights" and warned that it may discourage people from testing for Covid-19 and "drive the virus underground".

Dr Claire Olivier and Dr Taryn Williams have been locked in isolation wards in the Modimolle Multi-Drug Resistant TB Hospital since Thursday 2 March. This was after Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba got a court order to remove them from their home and take them into quarantine in the hospital.

Neither doctor was able to get a Covid-19 test at Mmamethlake Hospital, where they work, because they did not satisfy the strict testing criteria.

However, Williams was worried about her dry cough so she got tested at a private laboratory, which confirmed she had Covid-19, last Sunday. Olivier then tested and was confirmed with the virus the following day, and both have been self-isolating at the home that they share.

They informed their hospital,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

