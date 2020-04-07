Namibia: Henties Bay Councillor Gomachab Dies

7 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Henties Bay Town Council has announced the death of councillor Renier Gomachab on Sunday, after a short illness.

In an announcement yesterday, Henties Bay mayor Herman Honeb, described the late councillor as very dynamic, despite being the youngest in the council.

"Gomachab was a man of his word, very practical, hard-working and very loyal to his party, Swapo," the mayor told Nampa.

He described the late councillor, who was a member on the Henties Bay council management committee, as a very spiritual man, who was also an elder at his church.

Gomachab was an employee of ErongoRED, where he was an engineer.

"Despite his challenging and busy schedule at his full-time job, the councillor always made time for the council matters," said the mayor.

Gomachab was elected to the Henties Bay Town Council in 2015.

- Nampa

Read the original article on Namibian.

Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

