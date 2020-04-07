Zambia: Hichilema Commends Govt Over Measures Against COVID-19

United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema has commended the Government for sensitising members of the public on the safety practices to combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mr Hichilema said the measures in place are commendable despite limited resources.

He also said that his party had set aside all political differences and is ready to work with Government to help combat the Coronavirus.

Mr Hichilema said the party will work with the Government because the pandemic was a common threat that recognises no political parties, status, colour or boundary.

Read more